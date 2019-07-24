I am pleased that the Trump administration will abandon its unconstitutional and discriminatory effort to place a citizenship question on the census. The Constitution requires the federal government to count every person in this country every 10 years, and an accurate count is fundamental to our democracy. I strongly encourage all Illinois residents to participate and ensure that our diverse state receives fair access to federal resources and representation in Congress.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Via email
