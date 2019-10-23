A recent letter falsely accused City Garden Montessori of racially biased admission because it has a lower proportion of African-American (and low-income) students than Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS). In fact, the school works hard to reflect the demographics of the local community it serves. Admission is by lottery, and outreach efforts are focused on encouraging applications from underserved groups – parents will be knocking on doors in the neighborhood in the coming weeks to explain the process.
My children have had excellent experiences with both SLPS and private schools in South City, but all struggle to overcome the forces of structural inequality and self-segregation. Addressing these challenges on a city-wide and national basis will be difficult and long-term. For its part, City Garden has managed to develop a truly diverse student (and staff) body, which is what attracted us to the school, together with the Montessori pedagogy and its active commitment to social justice.
Justin Alexander
St. Louis
