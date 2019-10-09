According to Rebecca Rivas’ article, City Garden Montessori is going to have train their teachers on racial bias. First, the administration had better start with themselves. From its conception, City Montessori has been racially biased in its admittance policy. It sits in a section of St Louis where the public schools are over 90 percent African-American while they often fail to have even 50 percent. While city schools have 80-100 percent of their students eligible for free lunch, last year City Garden had less than 40 percent. In addition, almost 25 percent of city students are homeless, while City Garden has yet to ever have a homeless child in its school. City Garden needs to change its name to a more appropriate “City Hypocrite.”
Carl Peterson
Troy, Illinois
