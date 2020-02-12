Although we believe that Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner is accurate in her civil suit against Mayor Lyda Krewson and others where she accuses Krewson of participating in an effort, led by her police department, to undermine the authority of the circuit attorney, and we believe that for this reason the mayor would support the state Legislature empowering the Missouri attorney general to take cases from her police department, the mayor’s spokesman claimed that she had not read House Bill 1900 or taken an official position on it when our editorial was published last week asserting that she supports the bill. We have invited the mayor to speak to us about the bill and have been waiting for her to read it for a week now.
