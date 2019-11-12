I fully agree with and applaud U.S. Rep. Am. Lacy Clay’s guest column, “We must address and eliminate environmental racism in St. Louis” (October 25, 2019).
We must all find ways to answer his call to action, fighting injustice and climate change. I also urge Rep. Clay to take another action himself, by cosponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, H.R. 763.
This policy puts a fee on fossil fuels, prompting energy companies to move toward cleaner, cheaper options. The money collected from the fee would be allocated equally and directly to the American people every month to spend as they see fit, especially helping low and middle income Americans.
When enacted, this bipartisan legislation will lead to a healthy, stable, and prosperous America. It is predicted to reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years.
I ask Representative Clay to add to his record on environmental justice by supporting this important legislation.
Tara Changyit-Levin
Town and Country
