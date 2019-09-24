Although the 2020 legislative session is still a few months away, I hope Missouri officials are planning to reengage the issue of government union reform and particularly open collective bargaining. Currently, the vast majority of the contract negotiations between public officials and organized labor can be conducted out of sight of the taxpayers — the very taxpayers who must pay the salaries and benefits that are agreed to.
Collective bargaining with our government officials should be done in the open and subject to close taxpayer oversight. Anything less undermines trust in the agreements struck and violates principles of good governance.
Patrick Ishmael
Director of Government Accountability
Show-Me Institute
Kansas City
