Although the decision to wear a mask has become a political football, common sense and personal protection should dictate the obvious. People who wear masks are better protected and protect others better than those who do not wear a mask. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health, state without ambiguity, that wearing a mask protects the individual, and the public.
So, let’s review the tools. Get the vaccine! It has been thoroughly tested and proven to be a safe and effective weapon against the virus.
Wearing a mask adds an additional layer of protection against airborne viruses. Masks also reduce the spread of the virus among members of the public. It’s also wise to frequently wash your hands and limit inside visits with the unvaccinated.
With vaccinations and masks, St. Louisans can safely return to school, back to work, back to rebuilding our economy, and enjoying a healthier future for all of us. Unless we are united in our efforts, the virus will defeat us. Y
ou may not be able to see the virus, but its damage in sickness, lost lives, and devastated families is the evidence of its strength and persistence. When it comes to vaccination and wearing a mask to save my life and others’? No need to ask. I’m all in and will stay that way until the pandemic is declared over. What about you?
State Semator Jill Shupp
