As vaccinations roll out, coronavirus cases are also still on the rise throughout our city. People are still struggling with paying rent and finding food as the virus rages on.
In fact, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that an estimated 12.4 million adult renters (1 in 6) reported that they were not caught up on rent.
We cannot afford to have millions of hard-working, honest, Americans put out on the streets in the middle of winter in the middle of this pandemic. Congress should act right now to pass a COVID relief bill that includes at least $25 billion in rent relief and a 15 percent boost in the maximum SNAP benefit to put safeguards in place to prevent a mass homeless population from happening.
Sarah Miller
University City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.