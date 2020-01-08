Kwanzaa 2019 Unity In Diversity Festival

The Kwanzaa 2019 Unity In Diversity Festival was held Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 in the Ferrell Auditorium at the Saint Louis Art Museum. Dancers with the Kunama Mtendaji and the Kuumba Youth Performance Ensembleperformed. 

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

The group performing with Kunama Mtendaji in the “Kwanzaa in St. Louis” photo on the front of our January 2 edition was improperly identified. The group is the Kuumba Youth Performance Ensemble. We regret the error.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.