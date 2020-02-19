Correction

In Lora Gulley’s column about proposed changes to Medicaid, she stated that black babies are two times more likely to die than white babies in the St. Louis region. In fact, the disparity is that black babies in the St. Louis region are three times more likely to die than white babies.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Good Times’ star Ja’net DuBois passes at 74
- So much for leveling the medical playing field
- Lt. Col. Troy Doyle is well prepared to lead
- ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, duck ‘em’
- Juvenile or adult? Public defender challenges MO’s system of certifying how youth will be tried
- ‘Rent-A-Bank Schemes and New Debt Trap’
- Seventh USS St. Louis to be commissioned this summer
- ‘I would love our congressman to stand with the people’
- M.C. honors late mother with ‘Monday,’ premieres video at Marcus Des Peres
- To stop cancer, you must spot cancer
Images
Videos
Commented
- ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, duck ‘em’ (4)
- Aldermen want city to train city residents for city jobs (2)
- Algorithms won’t solve racism in the bail system (1)
- Seeing red over the impeachment hearings (1)
- Missouri senator says abortion is more barbaric than slavery (1)
- A partisan Senate finds Trump 'not guilty' of both impeachment offenses (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.