Homer G. Phillips Hospital staff

Homer G. Phillips Hospital staff, including Isidore J. Lamothe Jr., wearing the hat and Dr. Frank Richards with his hand on his hip. 

Becker Library Medical Archives, Washington University School of Medicine, courtesy of Dr. Will Ross

Isidore J. Lamothe Jr. was improperly identified as Dr. William Sinkler in the caption to the front page photo of staff from Homer G. Phillips Hospital. We regret the error.

