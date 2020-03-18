Correction

Our March 5 report on WEPOWER’s new playbook on early childhood education said the group proposes a one-cent sales tax in St. Louis County to be directed towards early childhood education centers and summarizes its city tax proposal. In fact, the group proposes a half-cent sales tax in the county and has not yet identified a revenue stream in the City of St. Louis. We regret the errors.

