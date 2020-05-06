Correction

It was then-state Rep. Connie Johnson who found then-state Rep. Sam Page a useful ally in crafting progressive health reform bills when they served together in the Missouri House of Representatives early in this century, not state Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, as we wrongly noted last week. We regret the error.
