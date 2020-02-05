We misstated some facts in our report on Russian-Ghanaian artist Liz Johnson Artur. Her first solo show was at the Brooklyn Museum, not Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, and the CAM show was curated by CAM’s Chief Curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi, not Drew Sawyer of the Brooklyn Museum. We regret the errors.
Also, our report on Nicole Galloway’s response to the State of the State address included our reporting from 2019 that should have been updated. Legal Services of Missouri said that Missouri’s enrollment decline for children on Medicaid is now five times the national average, not nine, as it was in February 2019. Also, the agency has now heard from exactly one child dropped from Medicaid in Missouri who was no longer eligible, rather than none.
