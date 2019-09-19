Brian Phillips is the executive director of the Washington University Medical Center Redevelopment Corporation, not of the Washington University Medical Center, as a business story last week wrongly stated.
The email to reach Saint Louis University’ Slavery, History, Memory and Reconciliation Project is SHMR@Jesuits.org, not SHMR@Jeusits.org, as a news story on September 5 wrongly stated.
We regret the errors.
