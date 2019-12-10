Missourians should be outraged by the news that Governor Parson’s administration encouraged state officials to work with donors to his political campaign seeking forgiveness of a state loan. Even if the deal made economic sense for Sedalia, if those seeking it weren’t political donors they wouldn’t have received the time of day from this administration. This is a perfect illustration of how access has a price tag where the well-connected get exactly what they want from this governor. That his hand-picked Attorney General Eric Schmitt is missing in action is further illustration of the corruption of Jefferson City under single-party rule.
Jean Peters Baker, chairwoman
Missouri Democratic Party
Kansas City
