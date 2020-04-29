Mayor Lyda Krewson has a lot of nerve and gall. In an April 11 tweet she acknowledged the disproportionate number of minorities being affected by COVID-19. Also, the mayor's director of health noted the first 12 persons to die in the city from the virus were minorities.
This is all the while the mayor's appointed Director of SLATE (St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment) fired a minority SLATE employee who is a female, mother, grandmother and a person who was fearful of the virus and of spreading it to her family. She was fired for staying at home due to fear of the virus while working in a city building closed to the public where no SLATE services could be offered. This was a cruel and heartless thing to do.
Meanwhile the mayor pushes all to stay at home. Adding insult to all of this, since firing the employee the SLATE director has changed policy and now employees can stay at home. What hypocrisy.
James Sahaida
St Louis
