Why us? Are we a threat to society? Does the color of our skin threaten your well-being? We reach for something, and we're shot. We turn and walk or run away, and we're shot .We put our hands up, and we're shot.
Our black men are dying at the hands of policemen without the benefit of a doubt. Our white counterparts can be in a shoot-out and walk away alive.
You're shooting us in front of our children, our families, our friends and our neighbors. We are given no respect and/or consideration. We are crying out for a better relationship between the police and black people, especially our black males. We are running fearful and scared for our lives. Help us to help ourselves and let us live. PEACE!
Diann Buckley
St. Louis
