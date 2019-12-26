The question to all of President Trump’s base is: Why are they satisfied with all of his cover-ups, lying and deception? Thousands of taxpayers’ hard-earned money spent on impeachment, attorney fees and a possible trial.
President Trump is not making it easy if he has nothing to hide by blocking the simple process of clearing his name.
John Bolden and other key witnesses are not being allowed to testify. This should alert some sense into most intelligent people's heads. The Republican party has sat through an impeachment inquiry acting like a pack of raging wolfs, as the Democrats calmly presented the facts.
Who are the Republicans trying to protect? When history is written, the question they may ask themselves is: Who was this man we were trying to protect? The conscience of all of Trump’s followers must eventually prevail to awaken some sense of right and wrong.
All of the things he has done to women and children – the name calling, racist rhetoric and now seeking aid from a foreign country to rig the 2020 election is above and beyond white privilege.
It would seem that Donald Trump has deemed himself above the law and does not owe an explanation to anyone, not even his base.
This is dictator privilege, pure and simple. Donald Trump has gone from con man to president and now he is working on dictatorship. This is a very impressive resume to say the least.
Dorothy Dempsey
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.