It’s disappointing. Many of us voted for Wesley Bell with the (apparently unfounded) belief that he was an honest lawyer who would clean up St. Louis County’s prosecuting attorney’s office and related law enforcement. Unfortunately, it didn’t take Bell very long to hobnob with those in St. Louis’ “pay-to-play” power base while spending tax dollars on expensive meals in Miami. (Hopefully, not at Donald Trump’s place.) Bell’s excuse for blowing through $30,000 in expenses (tax dollars) in a mere 10 months is ludicrous. He attributes the expenses to the building of partnerships to achieve desired goals, which required expensive meals. Balderdash! Worthwhile partnerships are built on honesty, integrity, knowledge and sincere belief in what you wish to achieve – if you’re an honest broker.
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.