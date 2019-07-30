The fugitive was hiding in a hole dug in the ground in a village on the outskirts of Tikrit, Iraq. A Delta Force soldier of the military’s Task Force 121 discovered the man and took him into custody without resistance. It was December 13, 2003; Saddam Hussein was captured.
The capture of Hussein made headlines around the world. The Bush administration praised the work of the Hussein hunters and deemed his capture as the end of war in Iraq. In later reporting, a fact of Hussein’s capture was omitted in the Bush administration’s macho, jingoist version. Lost was the fact that an Iraqi soldier – a prisoner of the U.S. military, who was being treated by an American nurse – willingly divulged Saddam’s hiding place to that nurse.
The prisoner did so because the nurse treated him with respect and attentively tended to his wounds. He wanted to repay her kindness. The nurse passed the info to intelligence personnel, and Saddam was soon apprehended.
Donald Trump routinely bellows that MS-13 gang members are pouring into America mixed with refugees fleeing violence from countries south of Mexico. His plan to thwart MS-13: treat the refugees so onerously that they will leave America willingly and tell others seeking refuge in America of their poor treatment.
But, if MS-13 gang members are among these refugees, doesn’t it make sense to treat refugees with dignity and respect so they will confide in U.S. officials as to the identity of gang members traveling with them?
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.