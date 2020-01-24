I don’t understand what disrespect is being shown by naming a health care facility after Homer G. Phillips. It’s not replacing what the original facility was; it’s simply honoring the name, no different than the number of area buildings, parks, bridges and the like that are named after noteworthy figures today.
This is not to take away anything from Dr. Will Ross’ effort to capture the former hospital’s great legacy with his book, nor disrespect anyone involved with the current senior care facility that remains in a portion of the former Homer G. Phillips complex.
It seems that an opportunity to have a constructive dialog about St. Louis’ racial divide may have been missed using the article’s sensational headline. The memory of Homer G. Phillips should be celebrated. The coming health care facility should be celebrated. I look forward to both.
Brian Krueger
St. Louis
