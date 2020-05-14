St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.