Any calls for the director of the city’s health department, Dr. Fredrick Echols, to resign are asinine, especially, as a means to an end. People are dying, African Americans at a disparate impact both in St. Louis city and county. Any disruption are distractions of Dr. Echols’ work are tantamount to racial genocide. While I am not satisfied with the city’s and county’s initial response to COVID-19 with respect to the timing and placement of resources to combat and abate this pandemic, there appears to be a regional reasonable focus in the right directions – but insufficiently effective with respect to the African-American community.
Adolphus M. Pruitt II, president
St. Louis City NAACP
