Letters to the Editor

After reading an article on Lamar Johnson in your paper, I remembered going to the polls and not knowing any of the judges up for re-election. A thought came to mind that your paper could do articles on those judges to educate the community and help them to better judge the candidates and pick the best one. We do not want judges that don’t support our community staying in office.

Roz Weathers

St. Louis

