My adult daughter receives developmental disability support services in Missouri. She is blind and has autism. She has multiple medical and behavioral support needs. Because of her disabilities, she requires 24 hour/7 days per week supervision. We are grateful to Easterseals Midwest who provides support to do things that most people take for granted every day like showering, preparing meals, taking medication and other activities of daily living. The people who provide direct support to my daughter are Direct Care Support Professionals (DSP). They are dedicated, caring, compassionate people who teach my daughter skills that increase her independence, provide for her health and safety, and connect her to the community. They are front line workers and are real heroes.
These essential workers deserve to make a living wage. Sadly, the provider rate set by Missouri legislators is inadequate for agencies to pay DSP’s what they deserve. DSP's and individuals with developmental disabilities desperately need Missouri legislators to increase funding rates to provider agencies. New rates must be high enough to attract and retain people to this work and for all of our good DSP’s that have stayed despite the low pay.
Low pay has caused the DSP staffing crisis across the state. For my daughter, this means a high rate of staff turnover and because of low wages, the agency has difficulty recruiting. DSP's make a positive difference in my daughter's life. I'm asking the Missouri General Assembly to increase provider funding to a level that will solve this crisis now.
Beverly Fields
