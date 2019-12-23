Many people of color experience implicit bias from others constantly every day, especially in the school disciplinary systems. For example, black students are expelled three times more than white students. This was stated by the ACLU of Missouri. And it’s not because the students who are black have worse behavior, it is because the students are stereotyped because of the color of their skin.
Many white people tend to not want to deal with the problem because it doesn’t resonate towards them. Many people in the juvenile court system will never finish school, meaning when they get out of the system or if they get out of the system they will not be secured a job, and if so it’s more than likely it will be a very low-paying job. Meaning that they might not be able to provide for themselves or their family.
So what? This information is so valid and important because people of color have been mistreated at a very young age, and this is not only a problem for African Americans but it is a problem for people who are Native American, Mexican, mixed-race and more.
Although a lot of people think they know everything about racism, most of the things they think are completely wrong. Many Caucasians believe that the huge problem is the white supremacist groups – for example, the Ku Klux Klan. But the moment we blame other people for the problems we become almost as bad as them. Wake up, people!
Amissa Blumenthal
St. Louis
