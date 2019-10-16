I was struck by the title of your article: "Will you be able to cast your vote?" I am white. That question never occurred to me. This articulate and detailed piece shows a clear pattern of a multitude of voting obstructions versus voting in higher income, white areas.
Did you know that the wealth of the median African American household is one-tenth that of the median white household (commondreams.org)? One-third of U.S. African American children live in poverty. This racial inequality is appalling.
Substantial research shows that income from the time-tested Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) benefit struggling working families and their children throughout their life: improved infant and maternal health, better math and reading scores, increased school attendance, less alcohol and drug use, higher earnings in the next generation, etc.
The Working Families Tax Relief Act would expand the EITC and CTC. In Missouri, over 2,200,000 individuals, including 950,000 kids would benefit from this bill. Our legislators need to support the Working Families Tax Relief Act in any upcoming tax legislation.
Donna Munro
Bremerton, Washington
