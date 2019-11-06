Readers of The St. Louis American often know the painful truths of racial inequality. Not as well-known is the power of their voices to make a difference. Only Social Security has brought more people out of poverty than the combination of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Bettering lives for over two million Missourians represents a lot of voters. Representatives can cosponsor the Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019, and members of the House and the Senate can call for expanding these tax credits when any new tax bill comes up. Calling, writing, and visiting those who represent us to let them know how important this is can make a difference
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
