“This is an incredible opportunity for community members to be a part of ending the stigma of mental illness, as well as starting the conversations surrounding it,” Katie Grana, St. Louis co-producer and This Is My Brave program manager, was quoted in your paper. If we keep telling one another there is a stigma (I assure you people are listening), we just perpetrate the same fraud others do on ourselves.
Harold A Maio
Ft. Myers, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.