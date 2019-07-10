Rebecca Rivas’ excellent column “Immigration crisis: what can St. Louisans do?” notes many actions that can be taken to address the plight of immigrants. I would add to this list the need to demand action by our elected political leaders.
In retaliation for the influx of migrants from Central America, President Trump has announced plans to drastically cut U.S. foreign aid to Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. This action is both mean-spirited and counterproductive. The programs slated for elimination or reduction, by reducing poverty, violence and instability, actually deter migration because they make it easier for residents of these countries to thrive at home. Cutting these programs will simply cause more people to flee.
We must call on our members of Congress to oppose these cuts and fully fund foreign aid programs for Central America.
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur
