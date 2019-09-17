The cruel separation of children from their parents at the border and the inhumane treatment of these children have to stop. And for people who say that treating parents and children like this will keep people from trying to enter our country, I would like to remind them that, in the Garden of Gethsemane, when one of Jesus’ followers cut off the ear of the soldier, Jesus didn’t say that that served the soldier right for arresting him. Jesus compassionately healed the soldier.
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
