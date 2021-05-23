Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson withdrew Missouri's plan to expand Medicaid to those making up to 138% of the poverty level (ex. a family of 4 making a little over $36,000), despite voters approving that expansion and placing it into the state constitution.
I work with many individuals and families that will qualify for Medicaid on July 1. The vast majority of them are working, in many cases multiple jobs, and are barely making ends meet. They do not receive health care benefits from work, and they are just one medical bill away from disaster.
If the Governor chooses to deny health care to these folks as the state constitution requires, if he chooses to violate the oath he swore to uphold Missouri's constitution, if he chooses to reject the massive federal funding available for Missouri that Missouri taxpayers are already paying for, we will sue the state and ask a judge to order him to do his job. We hope he will change his mind.
Elad Gross, Attorney at Law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.