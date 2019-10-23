While one death from vaping is one too many, Governor Parson has failed to take direct, meaningful action when faced with pressing and immediate concerns affecting Missourians across the state. It’s troubling that Parson has taken over $80,000 from tobacco companies, and during his time as Governor and a longtime legislator Missouri has had the lowest taxes on tobacco in the country.
When Governor Parson inherited his office after Governor Eric Greitens resigned, he promised change. Instead, we have an unelected governor who has consistently left young Missourians behind. While 100,000 children in Missouri have lost their healthcare and legislators are asking Governor Parson to help curb the historic gun violence tearing through Missouri communities, killing dozens of children, Governor Parson has prioritized vaping and taxes on used cars.
Instead of providing leadership and protecting Missourians from gun violence, Parson stated, “I’ve got to be careful to stay in my lane.” Governor Parson continues to prove he isn’t working for Missouri’s youth; he’s working for the lobbyists and corporations who fund him.
Lauren Gepford, executive director
Missouri Democratic Party
Kansas City
