Congresswoman Cori Bush deserves our gratitude for cosponsoring H.R.1, the For the People Act.
This bill, which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 220 to 210, is the most far-reaching voting rights legislation in decades. It would mandate two weeks of early voting, no-excuse absentee voting, automatic Election Day registration, an end to the influence of dark money in elections, and independent redistricting.
This legislation is needed now more than ever, as the Republican response to the upsurge in voting by people of color has been to seek the imposition of new voting restrictions, encompassing 250 new proposed laws in 43 states, including Missouri. The fight for this bill now goes to the U.S. Senate. It is critical that we demand that Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley support the For the People Act.
Greg Campbell, Creve Coeur
