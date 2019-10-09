Once again, I find myself agreeing wholeheartedly with Mike Jones. Joe Biden v. Trump is a losing battle for Democrats. Trump, Putin’s puppet, is a no-holds-barred traitorous thug whose presidential campaign (if he is not impeached) will be replete with dirty tricks. Biden is running a campaign reminiscent of the 1970s.
But Biden is the Democrat anointed by the DNC, as was Hillary Clinton. Unless Democrats and independent voters unite in favor of another candidate, Biden is destined to be the 2020 version of Clinton.
So, heed the warning of Mike Jones. Cast your lot with progressive young people. America and our democracy are at stake in the 2020 presidential election. Let’s not screw-it-up. Dump Trump!
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
