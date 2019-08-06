I’ve been a registered nurse for over 30 years. I worked in ECT—aka “shock therapy”—for several of those years. When I first started there, I hadn’t been aware that ECT was still being utilized. Once I’d worked there a while, and talked to people socially about my work, I found that most people I spoke with knew someone who had had ECT.
Like abortion, ECT is something no one wants to talk about, yet everyone knows someone who’s experienced it.
I had an abortion as a teenager. Was I careless? Yes. I was also young. Part of adolescent mentality is feeling that “it will never happen to me.” It happened to me. I wasn't prepared to be a mother. I was afraid to tell my parents. Abortion, to me, was the only alternative.
This decision was between myself, my boyfriend at the time, and God. I aborted a mass of cells, not viable outside of the womb, with the potential to become a person but not at that time a living, breathing human being. My grandmother wasn’t as lucky. She died in 1934 of peritonitis following a back-alley abortion, and left 4 orphaned children.
I have no shame. My only regret is having become pregnant to being with. I’m grateful that I could do so safely and legally – and will fight for the right of women everywhere to be able to do the same
Kathryn Sherman
St. Louis
