There have been a lot of violent tragedies around the nation these past few years. Many different people blame many different things. One such thing being video games.
I am what one might call a gamer, and so I know a lot about these video games. I am writing this to dispel the blame that video games receive, not redirect it to another scapegoat.
In my time playing video games, I’ve found that none of them preach violence, nor do they glorify violence with their storylines. “Mass Effect” and “Witcher 3” are inherently violent games. Yet they all display the horrible effects that war has on people, good people. When I play these games I don’t feel as if I am being told to be violent. Rather, I am being told I am lucky that I do not need to be violent.
If video games were a cause of violence, then surely we would see that correlation in other countries, but we don’t see that correlation. Korea has no issues with mass shootings, nor does Japan or China. In fact video games are almost just as prevalent in Japan and Korea as they are here in the U.S.
This problem of violence is only present in the U.S. and it clearly isn’t video games that are causing it. I cannot say what it is, I can only say that it isn’t video games.
Jakob Thomann
Maplewood
