Congressman John Lewis gave us a charge to stay in the fight and to demand justice and equality. He would often say, “There are forces out there who are trying to roll back time on us; they are trying to roll back the clock,” meaning deny us our right to vote. Recognizing this, he fought vigorously to ensure that it did not happen. When he marched for the Voter Rights Act of 1965 and fought for voter protections, he opened doors for Black politicians to be elected into office.
John Lewis was a very peaceful, calm, and positive man, truly one of the most unique leaders of our time. His passing is hard to grasp. We may never see his type of leadership again. Reaching the extremely high bar that John Lewis put before us may seem impossible, but as a people, we should be inspired and invigorated by his work.
Congressman John Lewis was the moral compass of this country.
I remember him saying to me, “Don’t give up, don’t give in and keep the faith.” It was such an honor to be in the presence of a living legend like John Lewis. Those words still hold meaning and are a reminder as to what I should be striving for as president of NAACP St. Louis County: to be sure that justice is being provided to all of us. It is a high bar, but I will certainly try to do my best.
John Bowman, president
NAACP St. Louis County
