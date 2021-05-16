Thank you St. Louis American and all your health partners and Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson for continuing to fight for Medicaid expansion. Several of our extended family members fall into the 275,000 folks who are being left behind until this is approved. Voters throughout Missouri overwhelmingly said ‘yes’ to expansion, but then Jeff City government comes in and does what they do. What’s right is right and with God’s will this will all work out. I pray it works out sooner than later as many Black folks’ lives could be lost while waiting. Please keep fighting for the underserved.
Cicily Givens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.