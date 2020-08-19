Think about this. The U.S. has less than 5% of the world’s population. But we have about 25% of the world’s total infections and almost 25% of the world’s total deaths from COVID-19.
How can this vast discrepancy be explained?
Lack of leadership. Trump has abdicated leadership on the pandemic. He has engaged in delusional thinking, lies and threats. He has failed to set a personal example, failed to have a strategy and failed to admit reality.
Trump has proven to be less than useless in a crisis.
Remember that when you vote. Trump has been tested. He has failed.
Arthur Hoffman
St. Louis
