I stand with the black women who support Jamaa Birth Village in Ferguson. Even though Mercy Sisters no longer make decisions for Mercy Health, we urge that institution to show mercy by stepping back to let black women lead.
Two comprehensive reports – “Black and Brown Women Need a Different Framework” (https://pretermbirthca.ucsf.edu/news/) and "Eliminating Racial Disparities in Maternal and Infant Mortality" (www.americanprogress.org) – typify the substantial research that zeroes in on structural racism and how it embeds in the body as a cortisol bath in the womb, forcing unborn babies out before they complete their preparation for birth. Black women are twice as likely as white women to experience preterm birth, and their babies are twice as likely to die within their first year. Black and indigenous women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women, in large part due to structural racism.
Extensive research prescribes solutions. Provide expectant black mothers specialized connection and belonging within their own cultural context. Shift to care systems that are “informative, culturally humble and respectful” to reduce “cumulative stress and physiological responses in the body during pregnancy.” When necessary, stand up to dominant institutions “to assert new ways in which power is configured.”
Two midwifery services prefigure Jamaa Birth Village. Mamatoto Village increases beneficial outcomes, and JJ Way actually reverses racial disparities.
Let Jamaa Birth Village lead. Sometimes traditional white institutions can best help by stepping back.
Libby Comeaux, co-member, Loretto Community
Molly Arthur, associate, Religious Society of the Sacred Heart
Denver, Colorado
