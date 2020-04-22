Letters to the Editor

Let’s be proactive, St. Louis, and take the lead on getting everyone tested and tracked. If we wait on the cavalry to come to our assistance that does not look like it’s going to happen. If it’s money we need from the federal government, they have now lied to the nation repeatedly about testing. Let’s galvanize citizens to kick in a $1 or $10 or whatever they are able to fund COVID-19 testing for St. Louis. Give us a number, mayor/ treasurer.

 

Roz Weathers

St. Louis

 

