St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.