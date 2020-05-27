Kudos to Jake Pickering! His letter regarding the presidency of Donald J. Trump was right on target. His thoughts were expressed eloquently in the language that Trump and his cadre of clowns can understand.
The political, social and economic fiascos bestowed on America and the world community by Trump’s presidency should be flashing red lights for voters. The November presidential election will determine the fate of America and Americans. Until then, social and political activists in democracies worldwide will be holding their collective breath, praying for a Biden victory.
Staying on the couch and assuring yourself that victory will be achieved without your vote will, in its essence, be a vote for fascism and dictatorial governance. Let’s not anoint King Trump!
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
