Everyone needs to thank the people of Minnesota who cried out for the police to stop, and took out their cell phones and recorded the murder of their fellow citizen, Mr. George Floyd! We need to thank the people of Minnesota for not stopping and for relentlessly pushing for accountability and justice for Mr. George Floyd and his family.
Our system relies on everyone doing their part if we truly want justice! These citizens participated in the trial process by serving on the Jury and as police officers testifying. Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts for the murder of George Floyd because everyone did their part to ensure justice! While this won’t bring Mr. George Floyd back to his loved ones may his tragic and senseless death be an awakening to show the world that police brutality is unacceptable and officers will be held accountable throughout our nation.
Kimberly Gardner, Circuit Attorney, City of St. Louis
