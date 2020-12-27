Thanks to Drs. Fauci and Birx who are the wiser.
We look forward to the coronavirus vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.
As we near the end of 2020, we hope the vaccine will be plenty.
Happy 2021 to all.
Goodbye 2020 and COVID-19 once and for all.
Pam Marshall
St. Louis
