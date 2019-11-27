I. Casey (suggests that the administration of Cardinal Ritter College Prep (CRCP) missed a teaching opportunity regarding the termination of the school’s football program, and that racism factored in that decision. That racism continues to show its ugly presence in our society is indisputable. But the contention that CRCP administrators, including the football coach Brandon Gregory, missed a teaching opportunity is incorrect.
Unfortunately, the students at CRCP were being taught a lesson – not that of faith development, academics and leadership, as stated by CRCP’s president Tamiko Armstead, but rather the lessons being taught by President Donald Trump: that lying and cheating is a way of life and that the end justifies the means. The football scandal has no doubt emblazoned this lesson in the minds of CRCP students.
So, CRCP and Catholic Church administrators are at a crossroads: one road leads to the realm of business as usual, the other to a recalibration of values and strict adherence to the school’s stated goals of faith development, academics and leadership. The road going forth into the future will most assuredly be the one demanded by parents served by CRCP. Will the business-as-usual low road be acceptable, or will they demand pursuit of a better future via the high road?
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
