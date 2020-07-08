It is time for America to truly grapple with this legacy of slavery. Juneteenth represents how freedom and Justice in the U.S. have been delayed for many decades. There are many barriers that still remain in America. Juneteenth should be celebrated because it represents freedom and equal justice. Making Juneteenth a national holiday would serve as the ultimate reflection my ancestors’ sacrifice. They sacrificed for the democracy of this country. Racial injustice in America still exists today now more than ever. It is time for real change!
Clint Potts, chair
Neighbors of Fountain Park Juneteenth Committee
