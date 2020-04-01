The coronavirus pandemic poses the greatest threat to Americans that we have seen in decades. People are scared for their health and the health of their loved ones. Businesses large and small are struggling to stay afloat. Workers are worried about losing their jobs and not being able to make ends meet. Healthcare providers and first responders are putting their lives on the line every day to take care of people in their communities. We have to speed relief to everyone who needs it.
Over the past month, Congress came together to quickly pass immediate emergency funding for health-related response efforts. We followed that by passing a second package that addressed paid sick leave for individuals and family caregivers, enhanced unemployment insurance and food assistance, and increased healthcare funding for states. The CARES Act builds on those efforts by providing direct financial assistance to individuals and families, helping small businesses maintain their payrolls, stabilizing major sectors of our economy, and, most importantly, making sure healthcare providers have what they need to fight this pandemic.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt
Washington, D.C
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.