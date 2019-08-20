Without any community outreach MetroLink has decided to close the Hodiamont access to the Delmar Station, which is used by hundreds of commuters daily, in the pretense of being a safety measure. They have erected aluminum poles and I’m sure will throw up cyclone fencing to complete the new prison look décor to try to prevent access to the station. What they obviously fail to realize is that MetroLink was created to serve the neighborhood which they now are trying to wall off.
They somehow think adding five minutes of walking up an incline to Delmar, walking around the old Wabash Station, then walking down 25 stairs in some way insures public safety. What they fail to realize is people from the neighborhood will adapt to the inconvenience by crossing the MetroLink tracks or walking parallel to the wall through the grass so they catch their train in time. Instead of making the stop safer, what they will actually do is put more people at risk of injury.
When changes to the transportation system are made, at the very least those impacted should have been consulted. Thank you, MetroLink, for turning your back on the West End
Lewis Rolen
St. Louis
