An audit released on July 2 by State Auditor Nicole Galloway stated that in a news conference in January 2019, Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed issues raised about the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and highlighted accomplishments of 2018, including, she said, SLATE helping more than 9,000 St. Louisans find employment.
The audit, however, said that figure was inflated and was not corrected after the error was identified. Instead of nearly 9,600 clients receiving jobs, the audit could only confirm 8,329, or about 13% fewer than originally reported. Even this number is very deceiving. Here's why.
When a customer registers at SLATE the person is counted as a SLATE placement even if they find a job on their own. In truth, only a small percentage of "job placements" are a result of a SLATE referral. The vast majority of SLATE customers find jobs on their own but are still counted as SLATE placements.
Figures don't lie, but sometimes those doing the figuring do. Steve Conway, Mayor Krewson's chief of staff, stated SLATE is being professionally run now. Sadly, that is inaccurate as there still is much incompetence with SLATE management. Staff morale continues to be low with high staff turnover.
James Sahaida
St. Louis
